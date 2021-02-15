BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Monday 15 February 2021
Jamie McGrath could put surgery on hold to salvage his superb season

The Meath man, who has been in fine form in the Scottish Premiership, has suffered a shoulder injury.

By Paul Dollery Monday 15 Feb 2021, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,043 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5355069
St Mirren star Jamie McGrath.
Image: PA
St Mirren star Jamie McGrath.
St Mirren star Jamie McGrath.
Image: PA

ST MIRREN MANAGER Jim Goodwin is hoping an injury that requires surgery won’t prevent Jamie McGrath from playing again this season.

McGrath suffered a dislocated shoulder in his side’s defeat to Celtic last week, with a subsequent scan revealing that an operation is likely to be necessary to repair the damage.

That would rule the 24-year-old attacking midfielder out for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign, which would be an enormous blow to his club.

With St Mirren currently chasing their first top-six finish in 36 years, McGrath is their leading goalscorer with nine goals across all competitions.

His manager, who’s understandably keen for him to remain available, has suggested the possibility of postponing the surgery until the Buddies have sealed a place in the top half of the Scottish Premiership table. St Mirren have six games to play before the split.

“Jamie McGrath is due to see the specialist today regarding his shoulder dislocation,” said Goodwin, who has extended his contract with St Mirren until 2024.

“We are hoping he won’t need surgery immediately and we might be able to patch him up after a couple of weeks of rest and recovery and maybe try to get half a dozen games out of him before we need to consider surgery.”

McGrath, who was capped by the Republic of Ireland at U21 level, has made a considerable impact in Scotland since he made the move from Dundalk in January 2020.

“He has been one of our star players this season and the thought of being without him for the rest of the season is a hard one to swallow,” Goodwin said of the Meath native last week.

The St Mirren boss is also planning to be without the services of another former Ireland U21 international, Jake Doyle-Hayes, for “a number of weeks” as a result of the ankle injury he picked up during Saturday’s goalless draw with Aberdeen.

Currently sitting in seventh place, St Mirren are a point behind Dundee United but have two games in hand.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

