Ben Brady/INPHO Leinster's Jamie Osborne.
# New Deal
Jamie Osborne signs new Leinster contract
The versatile back is a product of Naas RFC.
1 hour ago

LEINSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Jamie Osborne has signed a new contract with the province. 

Osborne is enjoying a breakthrough season with Leinster, starring for Leo Cullen’s side in the pool stages of the Champions Cup and earning a call-up in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Six Nations.

Osborne came through the club pathway with Naas RFC.

The 21-year-old made his senior Leinster debut against Scarlets in January 2021 and has been capped 31 times for the province.

The versatile back can cover a number of positions across the backline – already lining out at fullback, wing and in both centre positions this season.

