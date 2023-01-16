Osborne: 'I'm really proud to have played all the way up through the clubs pathway'

JUST BEFORE JAMIE Osborne was brought into the Gloucester media room to fulfil the extra duties that come with being a Champions Cup player of the match, Leo Cullen provided a bit of background on Leinster’s latest bright young player.

Osborne has four younger brothers, the oldest of which, Andrew, is already on Leinster’s radar.

“Andrew, his younger brother, trained with us there a few weeks ago but injured his finger. He looks like a very good prospect,” Cullen explained. “The younger ones are still a bit off, so I’m not sure if I’ll be around for the youngest one, I think he’s only six! But you never know…”

Saturday was a proud day for the Osborne household. Jamie is no stranger to the Leinster first team – with 28 caps now to his name – but on his first Champions Cup start the 21-year-old stole the headlines with a brilliant display, the highlight of which was a wonderfully taken first-half try as Leinster stormed to a 49-14 win at Gloucester.

His performance will ensure his name is mentioned when Andy Farrell sits down to finalise his Six Nations squad this week, with Osborne already spending time in Ireland camp last year.

The versatile back is highly rated at Leinster, and the province are also pleased to see another player coming through via the club system, rather than one of the big Dublin schools, with Osborne a product of Naas RFC.

“It’s a great club,” said Osborne, who was settling into at least his third post-match interview at Kingsholm.

There’s a lot of Leinster players who have played minis and stuff in Naas before maybe moving onto Newbridge or other schools, but I’m really proud to have played all the way up and come through the clubs pathway.

“I played Gaelic football up until around 16 with Naas and with the school. But you kind of have to pick one when you get to a certain age, don’t you? I’m happy with the decision.”

No doubt. With Robbie Henshaw currently injured, Osborne has formed an exciting centre partnership with Garry Ringrose. On Saturday he lined up in the number 12 shirt, but he’s also worn 11, 13 and 15 this season.

“(I’m) loving it. I think the more you play, the more you grow into it, and the more experience you get. It’s just unbelievable, especially playing with the likes of Ross (Byrne), Garry (Ringrose), Hugo (Keenan), Jimmy (O’Brien), Jordo (Larmour). They make life much easier.

“I think certain positions kinda suit certain attributes, like at fullback, I probably get to use my boot a bit more.

Alamy Stock Photo Osborne scored a brilliant try against Gloucester. Alamy Stock Photo

“Then I’m obviously enjoying playing in the centre. It’s good to have the versatility but we’ll see where I end up in a few years. I like playing every week wherever they need me. Probably (I see myself at) centre long-term but it’s tough. I wouldn’t like to close off the other positions.”

That versatility was one of the reasons Farrell called him into Ireland camp in November, with Osborne in the Ireland A side that lost to a New Zealand XV at the RDS.

“It was a good experience (in camp). Obviously we were building to play the New Zealand team on the Friday, while the Test team was building to play South Africa.

“It was a really good experience, you see how the week plays out. Obviously the result on our end was disappointing, but hopefully I can get back in there again.

“There wasn’t really much feedback, but I think once you’re done in camp you kinda focus on Leinster again.”

If Osborne does miss out this week, he surely won’t be on the outside for too long. Saturday’s win at Gloucester has Leinster primed to secure home advantage in the knockouts, and if Osborne can carry his strong form into the spring, it will be hard for Cullen to leave him out of the team.

“He’s definitely putting his hand up, which is fantastic to see,” Cullen added.

“He gives us that versatility. Even when Jamie came through at first, he played quite at bit at ’13′ and underage wise, he played more at ’15′.

“In terms of his skill-set, he is quite suited to play at ’12 as well, so a bit of versatility is great. You see the relationship he has with Garry, good talking between the two of them, so yeah, we are pleased with Jamie.”

