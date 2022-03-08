Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jamie Osborne one of four players to sign first senior contract with Leinster

Cormac Foley, Joe McCarthy and Brian Deeny have also moved up from the Academy.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 6:56 PM
38 minutes ago 1,036 Views 0 Comments
Leinster's Jamie Osborne.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JAMIE OSBORNE HAS signed his first senior contract with Leinster, the province have confirmed.

The versatile back made his Leinster debut against the Scarlets in January of last year and has kicked on this season, making six starts for the province in the United Rugby Championship.

Osborne has won 15 caps for Leinster and has featured at fullback and in the centre.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Naas RFC and has shown glimpses of his obvious potential this season, and has now been rewarded with his first senior contract.

He also trained with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad as a development player during the November international window.

Meanwhile, Academy scrum-half Cormac Foley and second rows Joe McCarthy and Brian Deeney have all also signed their first senior deals with Leinster.

Foley has been capped twice by Leinster, making his debut with a six-minute cameo against Munster last April and coming off the bench against Benetton last weekend.

The 22-year-old hails from Newtownmountkennedy and plays his club rugby with Lansdowne FC.

McCarthy, 20, has won three caps for the senior side, making his debut against Cardiff in January and featuring in the recent wins over the Lions and Benetton, playing the full 80 minutes on all three occasions.

The former Blackrock College student stepped up to the Leinster first team after a number of strong showings for Dublin University in the All-Ireland League.

Wexford native Deeney, 22, – who recovered from a long-term injury last year – has yet to win his first senior cap for the province. 

Ciarán Kennedy
