Wales legend Roberts joins Super Rugby side Stormers

Roberts has been with Bath since the summer of 2018.

Roberts has been with Bath since the summer of 2018.

SUPER RUGBY SIDE the DHL Stormers have announced that Wales centre Jamie Roberts has joined ahead of the 2020 season.

The 33-year-old, capped 94 times at international level and a British and Irish Lion, leaves Bath with immediate effect to relocate to Cape Town.

He was in his second season with the Premiership side, having arrived from Harlequins in the summer of 2018.

Roberts was not named by new head coach Wayne Pivac in Wales’ Six Nations squad yesterday.

The Stormers press release states that he will add experience “as a player and a mentor”.

“It has long been a goal of mine to play in the Southern Hemisphere and I cannot think of a better place to do so than in the Western Cape, where people are so passionate about their rugby and also staying in Cape Town which is such an amazing city,” said Roberts.

“While I am looking forward to wearing the shirt, my key drive is to perform on the pitch, win week in week out and to help to drive success.

Having toured South Africa with my school, Sevens, club and Wales National Team, then playing in the 2009 British and Irish Lions series as a young player which was a highlight in my career, to spend some time down here and contribute to the fantastic rugby culture will be a special privilege.

“Every time I have been to South Africa, it has always struck me as a beautiful country with rugby at its heart, which reminds me very much of home. It feels very special to be able to come and play rugby in South Africa.

“While I am looking forward to pulling the DHL Stormers jersey on, this will also be a fantastic opportunity for me to help impart some knowledge and insight on the many talented youngsters that we have here.”

Scoring a try against Ireland in the 2017 Six Nations. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

DHL Stormers head coach John Dobson added: “Jamie’s record and reputation speaks for itself, but I am particularly excited to see the impact that he will have on the likes of talented players such as Damian Willemse, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius and Lyle Hendricks who will be able to soak up so much from playing alongside him.

“He is renowned around the world for his professionalism and we are all looking forward to the impact he will have here.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!