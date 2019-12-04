This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seventh heaven for Leicester as Vardy strikes on controversial night to stay hot on Liverpool's heels

John Terry tastes defeat with Aston Villa on return to Stamford Bridge while Watford are now bottom of the table, seven points adrift of Southampton after they beat Norwich City.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 10:11 PM
45 minutes ago 4,453 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4918895
Jamie Vardy celebrates after converting his penalty.
Image: AP/PA Images
Jamie Vardy celebrates after converting his penalty.
Jamie Vardy celebrates after converting his penalty.
Image: AP/PA Images

JAMIE VARDY SCORED for the seventh Premier League game in a row as Leicester City made it seven successive victories with a controversial 2-0 win at home to Watford.

The Foxes striker was shown a yellow card towards the latter stages of the first-half when he was adjudged to have taken a dive in the box, despite there appearing to be contact by Watford’s Adrian Mariappa.

Leicester put that decision behind them 10 minutes after the re-start when Vardy converted calmly from the spot after Jonny Evans clutched his face in the box.

On both occasions a VAR review backed referee Craig Pawson’s initial call and James Maddison sealed the points deep into stoppage time to move Leicester back above Manchester City into second place.

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league-stamford-bridge Mason Mount finds the net in the 48th minute. Source: Tess Derry

As well as the milestone for Vardy, this was also Leicester’s seventh Premier League win on the trot – a run of victories they couldn’t even manage when they won the title during the 2015/16 campaign.

The 2-0 loss leaves Watford, who are without a manager having sacked Quique Sanchez Flores at the weekend, seven points adrift of safety after Southampton moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at home to Norwich City.

The Saints went ahead in the 22nd minute when Danny Ings produced a glancing header from James Ward-Prowse’s fine in-swinging free-kick.

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league-stamford-bridge John Terry and Frank Lampard embrace at the final whistle.

Southampton doubled their lead with a close-range finish from Ryan Bertrand after Shane Long’s headed flick-on.

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki pulled one back from Alexander Tettey’s pass but it was not enough as the hosts held on.

Elsewhere, at Stamford Bridge, Tammy Abraham claimed a goal and an assist against former club Aston Villa as Chelsea responded to back-to-back defeats by deservedly beating Aston Villa 2-1 on John Terry’s return to west London.

Abraham, who scored 26 times on loan to help Villa to promotion last season, returned from a hip injury on Wednesday and claimed his 11th Premier League goal of a brilliant breakthrough campaign to put Chelsea ahead after 24 minutes.

southampton-v-norwich-city-premier-league-st-marys Ralph Hasenhuttl lets loose at the end. Source: Steven Paston

Trezeguet rounded off a fine move in somewhat comedic fashion to pull Villa level before the break, but a wonderful Mason Mount volley – from Abraham’s chested lay-off – restored the home side’s lead early in the second half. 

Frank Lampard’s charges remain in the Champions League places, six points clear of Wolves who jumped to fifth courtesy of a home triumph over West Ham.

Goals either side of half time from Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone was enough for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men at Molineux.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie