Cork City strengthen in attack with signing of promising Dundalk youngster

CORK CITY HAVE given their 2021 prospects a shot in the arm by securing the services of Jamie Wynne.

The talented 19-year-old makes the move to Leeside from Dundalk, where he progressed through the youth set-up to make a first-team breakthrough last season.

Wynne was handed his debut as a substitute in a Premier Division defeat to Shamrock Rovers last September. He also came off the bench in December’s Europa League loss to Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium.

As City prepare to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, he boosts the attacking options of manager Colin Healy with his ability to operate as both a winger and a central playmaker.

“I became aware of Cork City’s interest and I spoke to Colin,” Wynne explained. “He sold the club to me, told me about full-time training, what kind of group it is and how they want to do things, and it really appealed to me. When I thought about it, I really felt that, for my future, this is the best move for me to make.

I want to get the head down, cement my place in the team and hopefully push for the top of the table and get the club back to where it belongs. It is one of the top clubs in the country and, with the set-up there is here, I think we have a great chance.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Having widely been regarded as one of the most promising youngsters on the books at Oriel Park, Wynne’s departure from Dundalk comes somewhat as a surprise.

“He’s quick, he’s very good technically and he has a great attitude,” Colin Healy said of his newest addition. “He’s coming down here because he wants to play first-team football and he was very keen to take the opportunity.

“He’s played some first-team football already and he’s been in training with a very good squad at Dundalk for the last year or so, so I would expect he has picked up good habits there. He’s a player who will strengthen our team.”

After their relegation from the Premier Division last season, City will begin life in the second tier with a derby at home to Cobh Ramblers on 26 March.