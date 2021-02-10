BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Cork City strengthen in attack with signing of promising Dundalk youngster

The Leesiders have snapped up 19-year-old Jamie Wynne for the forthcoming First Division season.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 6:16 PM
58 minutes ago 1,127 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5351123
Dundalk's Jamie Wynne (right) challenging Miguel Azeez of Arsenal during December's Europa League fixture.
Image: PA
Dundalk's Jamie Wynne (right) challenging Miguel Azeez of Arsenal during December's Europa League fixture.
Dundalk's Jamie Wynne (right) challenging Miguel Azeez of Arsenal during December's Europa League fixture.
Image: PA

CORK CITY HAVE given their 2021 prospects a shot in the arm by securing the services of Jamie Wynne.

The talented 19-year-old makes the move to Leeside from Dundalk, where he progressed through the youth set-up to make a first-team breakthrough last season.

Wynne was handed his debut as a substitute in a Premier Division defeat to Shamrock Rovers last September. He also came off the bench in December’s Europa League loss to Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium.

As City prepare to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, he boosts the attacking options of manager Colin Healy with his ability to operate as both a winger and a central playmaker. 

“I became aware of Cork City’s interest and I spoke to Colin,” Wynne explained. “He sold the club to me, told me about full-time training, what kind of group it is and how they want to do things, and it really appealed to me. When I thought about it, I really felt that, for my future, this is the best move for me to make.

I want to get the head down, cement my place in the team and hopefully push for the top of the table and get the club back to where it belongs. It is one of the top clubs in the country and, with the set-up there is here, I think we have a great chance.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Having widely been regarded as one of the most promising youngsters on the books at Oriel Park, Wynne’s departure from Dundalk comes somewhat as a surprise.

“He’s quick, he’s very good technically and he has a great attitude,” Colin Healy said of his newest addition. “He’s coming down here because he wants to play first-team football and he was very keen to take the opportunity.

“He’s played some first-team football already and he’s been in training with a very good squad at Dundalk for the last year or so, so I would expect he has picked up good habits there. He’s a player who will strengthen our team.”

After their relegation from the Premier Division last season, City will begin life in the second tier with a derby at home to Cobh Ramblers on 26 March.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie