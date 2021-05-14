BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 14 May 2021
Advertisement

Liverpool legends Carragher and Fowler team up to start academy at Melwood training ground

The Reds’ first team vacated their long-standing home in August.

By Press Association Friday 14 May 2021, 1:20 PM
34 minutes ago 838 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5437335
Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler lifting the Uefa Cup in 2001.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler lifting the Uefa Cup in 2001.
Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler lifting the Uefa Cup in 2001.
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER LIVERPOOL PLAYERS Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher have teamed up to ensure football continues at the club’s old Melwood training ground by announcing a new joint academy for the site.

The Reds’ first team vacated their long-standing home in the West Derby area of the city in August as they moved into a £50million (€58m) purpose-built facility on the site of their own academy in nearby Kirkby.

Regeneration group Torus took ownership of Melwood and developed ambitious plans for a mixed-use affordable and sustainable housing scheme with community connections.

As part of that the Fowler-Carragher Academy will take on operational responsibility for the existing building, which will host a college offering new training and educational opportunities for youngsters across the city and wider region.

Swim! and Beth Tweddle Gymnastics, led by Olympians Steve Parry and Beth Tweddle respectively, will also launch a sporting hub from the facility.

“Partnering with Torus to kick off the new chapter in Melwood’s history was a natural fit for the Fowler-Carragher Academy and our mission to give local kids and young people opportunities to aspire and succeed,” said Carragher and Fowler, whose professional careers were nurtured and shaped at Melwood.

We are extremely excited to provide the unique offer of a fantastic education alongside a professional football programme backed by sport science experts.

“Melwood will provide the opportunity of extending our offer and creating a beacon of national excellence, which we set out to create in 2015.”

Melwood Melwood.

Tweddle added: “I know Melwood’s sporting heritage occupies a strong place in Liverpool’s heart, which is why we jumped at the chance to be involved in this project, providing gymnastics and swimming for the local community in a world-class facility.”

Torus is also working with the Professional Footballers’ Association to explore further options, including supported housing at Melwood for ex-footballers with dementia and other care needs.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We are pleased to support this project in principle, with particular regard to looking after those of our former members in need,” said PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor.

“We hope Melwood could become a national blueprint for such supported housing projects.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie