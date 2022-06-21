France fullback Melvyn Jaminet signs for Toulouse

TOULOUSE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of France fullback Melvyn Jaminet from Perpignan.

Jaminet has been linked with a switch to Toulouse since last season, and the move was finally confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old – who still had a year left on his contract with Perpignan – has agreed a three-year deal with the current Top 14 champions and will join his new club this summer.

Fellow France international Thomas Ramos – who can also play at out-half – has been Toulouse’s first-choice fullback this season.

Jaminet rose to prominence last season as Perpignan landed the Pro D2 title, and was named the league’s Player of the Season.

The young fullback made his France debut against Australia in July of last year and has been capped 11 times for Les Bleus.

He started all five games of this year’s Six Nations as France stormed to Grand Slam success, also establishing himself as Fabien Galthié’s first-choice goal-kicker.

“I am very happy to sign at Stade Toulousain: it is a club whose playing philosophy suits me and which has ambitions for titles,” he said.

“This is what I am looking for for the rest of my career.”

Toulouse President Didier Lacroix added: “Melvyn’s arrival at the club is part of our desire to remain competitive for the coming seasons. We had spotted his talent for a few years and we are delighted to finally be able to integrate him into our squad. ”

After claiming a famous Champions Cup and Top 14 double last season, Toulouse have been busy adding to their squad after exiting both competitions at the semi-final stages this season.

The French side announced the signing of Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo from Grenoble last month and La Rochelle scrum-half Arthur Retiere – try-scorer in the Champions Cup final win over Leinster – is also heading to Toulouse this summer.

