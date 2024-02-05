IRELAND SCRUM-HALF Jamison Gibson-Park’s impressive showing against France on Friday night was up for discussion on today’s Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscriber’s to The 42.

Former Leinster and Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman said that Gibson-Park’s nascent partnership with out-half Jack Crowley is another encouraging development from the comprehensive win in Marseille.

Host Gavan Casey said: “That was one of his (Gibson-Park’s) better Ireland performances and there have been many of them. He remains as integral as ever . . .”

Jackman said: “If he gets quick ball, he’s the best suited scrum-half in the world to the way that we want to play.”

He added: “Maxime Lucu is a more complete player, but Gibson Park overshadowed him completely on Friday night.

“His footwork around the breakdown and his ability to basically pick up and run with a ball nearly without losing any speed and then make good decisions, obviously he gets the try with a good support line . . . but I thought he was excellent.

“I thought he built a relationship with Jack (Crowley) very quickly. That’s going to be the key for them, that combination, because they are pretty clearly No 1 in their positions, the No 1 nine and ten combo for Ireland so, yeah, he was very good.

“In fairness, his form, he’s been decent for Leinster as well, when he’s played, but that was a big, big performance.”

As well as looking in-depth at Ireland’s superb start to the Six Nations, today’s podcast also examines Richie Murphy’s greatest win as Ireland U20s coach, and Scotland’s unlikely — but quite possible — title tilt.

