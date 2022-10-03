Jamison Gibson-Park's start to the season further delayed by injury

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK has been ruled out of Leinster’s URC game against the Sharks at the RDS on Saturday.

The scrum-half picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and will be unavailable for selection this week. The New Zealand born player, who has won 20 Ireland caps, has yet to play for Leinster this season.

Caelan Doris is still a doubt after missing the win over Ulster on Friday. The back-row forward was withdrawn for a HIA against Benetton and will continue to be assessed this week under return to play protocols, according to Leinster.

Rónan Kelleher was a late withdrawal from the Leinster match day 23 against Ulster with a hamstring injury and will be further assessed this week.

Dave Kearney was withdrawn at half-time with an abductor injury and will be further assessed this week.

Available for selection to head coach Leo Cullen this weekend will be James Ryan, who came through the Ulster game with no issues after recovering from a hamstring injury. Will Connors also reported no issues after recovering from a back injury.

There are no further injury updates on: Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal and knee), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).