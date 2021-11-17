Gibson-Park ruled out of Ireland's clash with Argentina, Luke McGrath called up

Jamison Gibson-Park (centre) celebrates Ronan Kelleher's try against the All Blacks. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

A THIGH INJURY has ruled Jamison Gibson-Park out of Ireland’s upcoming Test match against Argentina.

The Leinster scrum-half was substituted in the 72nd minute of the brilliant win over New Zealand last weekend, and misses out in the final game of the Autumns Nations Series this Sunday as a result.

His Leinster team-mate Luke McGrath has been called up to Andy Farrell’s squad to provide covered at scrum-half.

Meanwhile, with Johnny Sexton not available, James Ryan will captain Ireland when they face the Pumas at the Aviva Stadium.