Hamstring issue rules out Connors before Leinster-Bath clash as Gibson-Park returns to training

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK will return to full training with Leinster this week ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Bath, while Will Connors has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

An injury update issued by the club reports that Gibson-Park has recovered from a thigh injury which he picked up while on international duty last month. The scrum-half was substituted with the injury during Ireland’s brilliant win over New Zealand and subsequently missed the clash with Argentina.

He is now back in training before Bath’s visit to the Aviva Stadium for their Round 1 clash on Saturday [kick-off, 3.15pm - BT Sport, Channel 4, RTÉ Radio].

Connors is unavailable for selection for a few weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in training last week.

Meanwhile, there was a positive update on Max Deegan, who came through the game against Connacht with no issues after his mouth injury.

Dan Leavy will also return to full training this week having come through the graduated return to play protocols while Rory O’Loughlin is also back in full training after recovering from a shoulder problem.

Elsewhere, Cian Healy will be assessed further this week after he was withdrawn at half-time during their win over Connacht due to cramp.

Johnny Sexton, who is recovering from knee and ankle injuries, is looking to increase his training load this week and will be further assessed before a final decision is made.

Jack Conan is also hoping to increase his training load training load this week and will undergo further assessment before a final decision is made on his recovery from a quad injury.

James Ryan will continue to train with the team in line with World Rugby protocols. He will also see an independent concussion consultant as part of his return to competitive action.