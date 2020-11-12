BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 12 November 2020
Advertisement

Gibson-Park ready to get 'proper taste' of Test rugby as a starter

The Leinster 9 says he’s provileged to play alongside Johnny Sexton for club and country.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 6:51 AM
58 minutes ago 468 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5263055
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK is hoping to show his value as a starting scrum-half when he makes his full Test debut and collects a third Irish cap tomorrow night.

The Leinster 9 has built a large part of his career as a replacement half-back option – although he has started over half of his appearances for the eastern province – and Stuart Lancaster has admitted that there has been an effort to change the former Hurricane’s attitude towards the starting role.

Since leaving the shadow of TJ Perenara in Wellington, Gibson-Park has been locked in a duel for a Leinster starting berth with Luke McGrath. A year on from qualifying for Ireland, though, the Great Barrier Island native’s attacking prowess has earned him promotion above the McGrath, John Cooney, Kieran Marmion and (for this week at least) Conor Murray.

He has two very different experiences of being an international replacement already under his belt, but tomorrow the 28-year-old can demonstrate his value over a longer stint.

“I’ve only really played for about 20 minutes, so I haven’t had a real proper taste of it,” said Gibson-Park before Andy Farrell named him to start this week.

“I found it to be quick and then obviously the French game was a lot more difficult than probably anything I’ve played so far.

Just the intensity and obviously I came on and we’re down on the scoreboard. And we were well aware of the fact that we had to win by seven points, so I think that just created extra pressure and I don’t think we did well enough to be in the reckoning.”

“It’s been a good one to be able to look back at and learn from because we’re probably going to find ourselves in positions like that again, so I think we can do a lot better.”

As he bids to settle into the pace of a Test against Wayne Pivac’s Wales, Gibson-Park can take comfort in the familiar faces around him. Leinster players fill Irish jerseys 8 through 12,  so he will have Caelan Doris as his conduit in the pack, Robbie Henshaw will be a regular passing target and his once-rival, now friend James Lowe won’t be far away.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We both actually missed out on the New Zealand U20s side together, which is ironic enough. But yeah, Super Rugby and obviously ITM Cup, Mitre 10, I played against him a good bit.”

jamison-gibson-park-and-james-lowe Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Arguably more ironic is that Leo Cullen and Lancaster often had to pick between Lowe and Gibson-Park as the Cotonou agreement left Leinster restricted to selecting two out of the Kiwi pair and Scott Fardy. Gibson-Park jokes that Lowe has matured of late having once been ‘a bit of an idiot’. They will enjoy suiting up together for Ireland.

Farrell’s squad is full of new faces, a new outlook and a very different mood around the setup. But the key man on the field remains the out-half outside the new 9.

Johnny Sexton will smooth the transition for Gibson-Park from provincial to international level.

“He’s still the same. He’s got that presence about him. He always just wants what’s best for the team.

“It’s awesome having him here, as one of the best in the world on his day. I feel privileged I suppose to be playing alongside him.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie