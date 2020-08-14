This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen targeting trophies with Benfica

The 33-year-old left Spurs at the end of the season after eight years with the Premier League club

By Press Association Friday 14 Aug 2020, 8:27 PM
29 minutes ago 495 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5176313
Jan Vertonghen left Spurs at the end of the season.
Image: PA
Jan Vertonghen left Spurs at the end of the season.
Jan Vertonghen left Spurs at the end of the season.
Image: PA

BENFICA HAVE SIGNED former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

The 33-year-old left Spurs at the end of the season after eight years in north London after the club decided not to renew his contract.

He has now joined Portuguese side Benfica on a three-year deal and wants to win trophies.

“I came here to win trophies, I want to achieve those things,” he said at his official unveiling. “Becoming champion is definitely one of the goals I want to achieve.

“If you look at the Benfica team now it is a great team and it is one of the goals to continue playing in the Champions League and I definitely think we can achieve those things.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Six years at Ajax and eight years at Tottenham, that reflects the way I want to be as a footballer, I like stability and that is what Benfica offered me and that was very important for me. That was the most important thing in me signing, I really felt the confidence.

“Benfica is a club of the people, with ambition domestically and in Europe and that was important to me, I really want to achieve things and Benfica has the same ambitions that I have.”

The Portuguese club have also announced the arrivals of Brazilian winger Everton and striker Luca Waldschmidt.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie