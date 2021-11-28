Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 28 November 2021
Advertisement

No joy for O’Brien in Japan Cup as Contrail ends on a high

Triple Crown winner now heads to stud.

By Press Association Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 12:43 PM
1 hour ago 548 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5614294
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Neither Japan or Broome could make their mark for Aidan O’Brien as favourite Contrail ended his career with victory in the Japan Cup in Tokyo on Sunday.

O’Brien mounted a dual assault on the 12-furlong Grade One, but they proved no match for the Yoshito Yahagi-trained winner, who was a two-length victor in the hands of Yuichi Fukunaga.

Contrail was smartly away before being settled in mid-field as Kiseki made an eyecatching move down the back straight, tracking round the field to grab the lead and build up a six-length advantage at one stage.

Fukunaga bided his time though and as Kiseki was reeled back in, Contrail started to get rolling and while he still had some distance to make up two furlongs out, he engaged an extra gear to take it up inside the distance.

The son of Deep Impact stretched clear of Authority, with Shahryar back in third, rounding off a memorable few weeks for Yahagi, who also saddled the first Japanese-trained Breeders’ Cup winners in Loves Only You and Marche Lorraine, victors in the Filly & Mare Turf and Distaff respectively at Del Mar.

Contrail has been a star for Yahagi and now retires to Shadai Stallion Station as the winner of five Grade One races.

Yahagi said: “All I have now is mixed feelings of relief and lonesomeness. In the colt’s latest start (Tenno Sho (Autumn)), he broke poorly so I told him, while he was walking in the paddock earlier, to stay calm at the start.

“It worried me a bit since the pace was slow and he wasn’t in that good a position, but we had tuned him up to perfection and the colt gave us all he had in the straight.

“I have to admit I was under a lot of pressure during the two years he was at my stable, but I think it has helped me in becoming more mature, and I can’t thank him enough. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to win the Arc with an offspring of his someday?”

Fukunaga added: “The colt had issues before his debut, so there were always concerns about his form, but I am so proud of how he proved himself today – I’m overwhelmed.

“All I did today was believe in him. He broke well and everything went just perfectly.

“He has given me every jockey’s dream and I am utterly grateful. The colt shone a bright light over a gloomy year due to the pandemic last season. I’m relieved that we can send him off to his next career with this victory.”

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

Japan was partnered by Yutaka Take and after a fair break, he settled on the inside but when asked for an effort in the straight, he could not mount a challenge and finished six lengths behind the winner in eighth.

O’Brien was represented by Pat Keating, who said: “The track may have been a bit too fast for this horse. He was able to secure a good spot but wasn’t able to keep up with the pace.”

Broome was slow to start under Ryan Moore and could not raise his effort two furlongs out, eventually finishing eight and a half lengths back in 11th.

Keating added: “He missed his break and that cost him.”

Moore echoed those feelings and said: “He missed his break. The pace was slow but he wasn’t able to pick up speed in the end.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie