9 mins ago

Good morning rugby fans and welcome along to our second liveblog of the day as we turn our attention to Ireland’s pool and the meeting of hosts Japan and Samoa from Toyota City.

Jamie Joseph’s side will look to continue their march towards the quarter-finals having won their opening two games in Pool A, including that famous victory over Ireland last time out.

A third straight win here would see them return to the summit and put them in prime position to advance to the knockout stages as pool winners, but any slip-up against Samoa would open the door for Ireland to top the Pool A standings.

Kick-off is fast approaching at 11.30am and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.