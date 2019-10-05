All eyes on Ireland’s pool as hosts Japan meet Samoa at Toyota City.
Liveblog
TEAM NEWS: Jamie Joseph has made three changes to his starting XV that defeated Ireland, with Atsushi Sakate, Wimpie van der Walt and Michael Leitch all coming into the Japan side and Shota Horie, Luke Thompson and Amanaki Mafi dropping out.
Samoa, meanwhile, have made six changes to their starting line-up from their 34-0 loss to Scotland in game two.
Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Lomano Lemeki, Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Michael Leitch, James Moore, Wimpie van der Walt, Jiwon Koo, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki.
Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams, Ah See Tuala, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polataivao; Jack Lam (captain), TJ Ioane, Chris Vui, Kane Le’aupepe, Piula Faasalele, Michael Alaalatoa, Seilala Lam, Jordan Lay.
The home fans are out in colour at Toyota City ahead of this crunch clash.
Good morning rugby fans and welcome along to our second liveblog of the day as we turn our attention to Ireland’s pool and the meeting of hosts Japan and Samoa from Toyota City.
Jamie Joseph’s side will look to continue their march towards the quarter-finals having won their opening two games in Pool A, including that famous victory over Ireland last time out.
A third straight win here would see them return to the summit and put them in prime position to advance to the knockout stages as pool winners, but any slip-up against Samoa would open the door for Ireland to top the Pool A standings.
Kick-off is fast approaching at 11.30am and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.
