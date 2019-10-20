Can the hosts continue their magical campaign and book a place in the semi-finals? Join us for all the action from Tokyo.
Liveblog
The atmosphere is building in Tokyo and a big sell-out crowd await in anticipation.
Good morning and welcome along to our live coverage of the fourth and final World Cup quarter-final as hosts Japan bid to continue their magical campaign and make history by reaching the last four for the first time.
After coming through Pool A unbeaten with a string of superb performances, the Brave Blossoms face their biggest test in the form of the Springboks in Tokyo.
Kick-off is coming up at 11.15am and it promises to be another cracker. Stick with us for all the action!
