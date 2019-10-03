Japan make three changes from Ireland win for showdown with Samoa

JAPAN HEAD COACH Jamie Joseph today made three changes to the starting side who stunned Ireland for this weekend’s Rugby World Cup Pool A clash with Samoa.

The hosts, who toppled the Irish last week, have recalled talismanic leader Michael Leitch as they look to make it three wins out of three against the Pacific Islanders on Saturday [KO 11.30am] in Toyota City.

Despite Leitch’s return, openside flanker Pieter Labuschagne retains the captain’s armband after an impressive first run-out as skipper against Ireland.

Atsushi Sakate comes in as starting hooker for the Brave Blossoms and Wimpie van der Walt at lock, while veteran Luke Thompson has been left out of the match 23.

Shota Horie drops to the bench after his man-of-the-match display against Ireland when Japan produced the shock of the tournament by winning 19-12.

Winger Kenki Fukuoka, who came on to score Japan’s only try of the match in Shizuoka, is again named among Japan’s replacements.

Leitch, who inspired the jaw-dropping 34-32 upset of South Africa at the 2015 World Cup that put Japanese rugby on the map, returns at blindside flanker to win his 66th cap in red and white.

Yu Tamura, whose silky playmaking skills and calm kicking paced Japan against Ireland, will make his 61st appearance for his country.

Japan won three matches four years ago but failed to reach the knockout stage. They began with a 30-10 win over Russia.

Another victory over Samoa would put them in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals for the first time before facing Scotland in their final Pool A game.

Japan (v Samoa):

15. Ryohei Nakayama

14. Kotaro Matsushima

13. Timothy Lafaele

12. Ryoto Nakamura

11. Lomano Lemeki

10. Yu Tamura

9. Yutaka Nagare

1. Keita Inagaki

2. Atsushi Sakate

3. Koo Ji-won

4. Wimpie van der Walt

5. James Moore

6. Michael Leitch

7. Pieter Labuschagne (captain)

8. Kazuki Himeno

Replacements:

16. Shota Horie

17. Isileli Nakajima

18. Asaeli Ai Valu

19. Uwe Helu

20. Hendrik Tui

21. Fumiaki Tanaka

22. Rikiya Matsuda

23. Kenki Fukuoka

© – AFP, 2019

