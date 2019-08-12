Ireland's RWC pool rivals Japan rise to 9th in world rankings after impressive win over USA

JAPAN ROSE ABOVE Fiji and into ninth in rugby’s world rankings today, equalling their best ever standing six weeks out from a World Cup on home soil.

The Brave Blossoms’ ascent comes after a 34-20 Pacific Nations Cup win over the USA in Suva and leaves Rugby World Cup Pool A as one of the two pools containing three top 10-ranked nations.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland will open their campaign against seventh-ranked Scotland before taking on the hosts six days later in Shizuoka.

Jamie Joseph’s men set the platform for victory through their set-piece before latterly showing their ability to score from deep with a second try from Michael Leitch the highlight of their four-try win.

Other big movers in the rankings are England, who take over in fourth place behind Ireland despite South Africa’s Rugby Championship success thanks to a win in Argentina.

Japan’s win over the US was good news for Conor O’Shea’s Italy as the Azzurri displaced the Eagles in 13th place.