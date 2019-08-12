This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's RWC pool rivals Japan rise to 9th in world rankings after impressive win over USA

Jamie Joseph’s side are in rude health.

By Sean Farrell Monday 12 Aug 2019, 4:40 PM
32 minutes ago 1,121 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4762782

JAPAN ROSE ABOVE Fiji and into ninth in rugby’s world rankings today, equalling their best ever standing six weeks out from a World Cup on home soil.

The Brave Blossoms’ ascent comes after a 34-20 Pacific Nations Cup win over the USA in Suva and leaves Rugby World Cup Pool A as one of the two pools containing three top 10-ranked nations.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland will open their campaign against seventh-ranked Scotland before taking on the hosts six days later in Shizuoka.

Source: USA Rugby/YouTube

 

Jamie Joseph’s men set the platform for victory through their set-piece before latterly showing their ability to score from deep with a second try from Michael Leitch the highlight of their four-try win.

rankings

Other big movers in the rankings are England, who take over in fourth place behind Ireland despite South Africa’s Rugby Championship success thanks to a win in Argentina.

Japan’s win over the US was good news for Conor O’Shea’s Italy as the Azzurri displaced the Eagles in 13th place.

