Jared Payne appointed new defence coach at Top 14 giants Clermont Auvergne

Jared Payne will be working in France's Top 14 next season.

Jared Payne will be working in France's Top 14 next season.

JARED PAYNE WILL take up a new coaching role with Top 14 giants ASM Clermont Auvergne when he leaves Ulster at the end of this season.

The 20-cap Ireland international will take up his post as defence coach in July on a two-year deal, Clermont confirmed on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Payne, 36, will once again team up with Jono Gibbes, with the former Ulster head coach readying his backroom team ahead of his second season in charge at the Parc Marcel Michelin.

Clermont are currently eighth in the Top 14 table, three points outside the end-of-season playoff places, with four games left to play.

They face a major test this weekend when they travel to in-form Leicester Tigers in the second leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash seeking to overturn a 29-10 home defeat last weekend.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

In the final episode of the series, The Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – welcomes comedian Killian Sundermann in to studio. The online funnyman fills us in on his schools rugby days, gaining recognition during the pandemic, making his stand-up debut and travelling around Europe in a van. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud