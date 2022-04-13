Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 13 April 2022
Jared Payne appointed new defence coach at Top 14 giants Clermont Auvergne

Payne will take up a two-year deal in France when he leaves Ulster at the end of the season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 5:50 PM
Jared Payne will be working in France's Top 14 next season.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

JARED PAYNE WILL take up a new coaching role with Top 14 giants ASM Clermont Auvergne when he leaves Ulster at the end of this season.

The 20-cap Ireland international will take up his post as defence coach in July on a two-year deal, Clermont confirmed on Wednesday.

Payne, 36, will once again team up with Jono Gibbes, with the former Ulster head coach readying his backroom team ahead of his second season in charge at the Parc Marcel Michelin.

Clermont are currently eighth in the Top 14 table, three points outside the end-of-season playoff places, with four games left to play.

They face a major test this weekend when they travel to in-form Leicester Tigers in the second leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash seeking to overturn a 29-10 home defeat last weekend.

