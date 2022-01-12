Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 12 January 2022
Jared Payne to leave Ulster coaching role at the end of the season

The 36-year-old former Ireland international will depart to pursue opportunities overseas.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,197 Views 0 Comments
Jared Payne on coaching duty with Ulster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ULSTER WILL HAVE a new defence coach in their backroom team next season.

It has been announced this afternoon that Jared Payne will vacate the role “to pursue coaching opportunities overseas” when the 2021-22 campaign concludes.

The former Ireland international, who represented Ulster on 78 occasions during his playing career, is in his fourth season on the province’s coaching staff.

“A big thank-you to the Ulster community, the fans, players and staff that have made my time here special,” said the New Zealand-born 36-year-old, who earned 20 Ireland caps.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and experiences that we have shared, and I look forward to hopefully adding to those over these final few months.”

Head coach Dan McFarland added: “We all know how much Jared has given to Ulster – as a player, and as an important part of our coaching set-up since 2018.

“Jared has helped to shape who we are as a club over the past decade, and what we want to achieve, and his influence will continue to be felt in the years ahead.

“Jared’s desire to learn and improve himself as a coach has been impressive and it has been this spirit, in particular, that has made him a core part of our culture.

“On behalf of myself, the support staff, and the wider club, I would like to thank Jared for his significant contribution to Ulster and he leaves with our best wishes for this next chapter.”

