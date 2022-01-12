Jared Payne to leave Ulster coaching role at the end of the season

ULSTER WILL HAVE a new defence coach in their backroom team next season.

It has been announced this afternoon that Jared Payne will vacate the role “to pursue coaching opportunities overseas” when the 2021-22 campaign concludes.

Advertisement

The former Ireland international, who represented Ulster on 78 occasions during his playing career, is in his fourth season on the province’s coaching staff.

“A big thank-you to the Ulster community, the fans, players and staff that have made my time here special,” said the New Zealand-born 36-year-old, who earned 20 Ireland caps.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and experiences that we have shared, and I look forward to hopefully adding to those over these final few months.”

Head coach Dan McFarland added: “We all know how much Jared has given to Ulster – as a player, and as an important part of our coaching set-up since 2018.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Jared has helped to shape who we are as a club over the past decade, and what we want to achieve, and his influence will continue to be felt in the years ahead.

“Jared’s desire to learn and improve himself as a coach has been impressive and it has been this spirit, in particular, that has made him a core part of our culture.

“On behalf of myself, the support staff, and the wider club, I would like to thank Jared for his significant contribution to Ulster and he leaves with our best wishes for this next chapter.”