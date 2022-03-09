Connacht captain Jarrad Butler signs two-year contract extension

CONNACHT CAPTAIN JARRAD Butler has signed a new two-year contract extension with the province.

The powerful back row is in his fifth season at the Sportsground, having joined from the Brumbies in 2017, and will now remain at The Sportsground until at least the end of the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old – who won the Players’ Player of the Year Award in his first season – has made 90 appearances for the province, and was named club captain in his second season.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “Jarrad has all the qualities you look for in a club captain.

“He leads by his actions on and off the field, and commands the respect of his fellow players.

“I’m delighted that he has chosen to stay at Connacht in what will be a really exciting period for everyone at the club.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Comedian Michael Fry is our special guest on this week’s episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness. Joining host Seán Burke, Eimear Considine and Murray Kinsella, he chats about his family’s rugby background and his short-lived playing days, before using his musical ear to rank the anthems of each Guinness Six Nations team. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud