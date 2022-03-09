Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 9 March 2022
Advertisement

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler signs two-year contract extension

The back row is staying at The Sportsground until at least the end of the 2023/24 season.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 10:40 AM
18 minutes ago 296 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5705486
Connacht captain Jarrad Butler.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO
Connacht captain Jarrad Butler.
Connacht captain Jarrad Butler.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

CONNACHT CAPTAIN JARRAD Butler has signed a new two-year contract extension with the province.

The powerful back row is in his fifth season at the Sportsground, having joined from the Brumbies in 2017, and will now remain at The Sportsground until at least the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 30-year-old – who won the Players’ Player of the Year Award in his first season – has made 90 appearances for the province, and was named club captain in his second season. 

Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “Jarrad has all the qualities you look for in a club captain.

“He leads by his actions on and off the field, and commands the respect of his fellow players.

“I’m delighted that he has chosen to stay at Connacht in what will be a really exciting period for everyone at the club.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Comedian Michael Fry is our special guest on this week’s episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness. Joining host Seán Burke, Eimear Considine and Murray Kinsella, he chats about his family’s rugby background and his short-lived playing days, before using his musical ear to rank the anthems of each Guinness Six Nations team. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie