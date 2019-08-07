This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Doherty out for the season after suffering ACL injury against Donegal

James Horan’s side will be without the Borrishoole clubman when they face Dublin this Saturday in the All-Ireland semi-final.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 7:44 PM
26 minutes ago 1,230 Views 3 Comments
MAYO’S ALL-IRELAND ambitions have taken a hit after it was confirmed on Wednesday that Jason Doherty suffered an ACL injury during his side’s Super 8s victory over Donegal in Castlebar.

Jason Doherty leaves the field injured Jason Doherty leaves the field injured. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With their hopes of progressing hanging by a thread, Mayo produced a magnificent performance at MacHale Park on Saturday to dump their Ulster rivals out of the All-Ireland series.

They now face reigning champions Dublin in Croke Park this Saturday, but will be without one of the panel’s most influential players in Doherty.

“Following Saturday’s game against Donegal Jason Doherty underwent medical assessment by the Mayo medical team and orthopaedic specialists which has confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament injury,” read a Mayo statement.

It’s very disappointing for Jason to have suffered this injury and he will now begin work on his recovery.

“Everybody within Mayo GAA wishes him well during his rehabilitation and we look forward to seeing him wearing the green and red in 2020.”

With the extent of rehabilitation needed, it is unlikely the Borrishoole clubman will be available until next year’s Championship.

Tom Parsons suffered a similarly serious knee injury last summer and was only included in squad for the first time since his recovery last weekend.

