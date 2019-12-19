Former Munster player appointed as new Hurricanes head coach

FORMER MUNSTER PLAYER and coach Jason Holland has been promoted to the role of Hurricanes head coach.

Jason Holland in action for Munster in 2004. Source: INPHO

Holland’s elevation comes as a result of John Plumtree’s move to work for New Zealand under their new head coach Ian Foster.

Holland has been with the Hurricanes since 2016 where he worked as assistant coach for the Wellington-based club. The 47-year-old made 102 appearances for Munster between 1999 and 2008 before he started his coaching career with the province, then returning to New Zealand where he first worked as an assistant at Canterbury.

Holland started his coaching career in Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I’m delighted to be offered the opportunity with a team I am really passionate about,” Holland said.

“We are obviously thrilled for Plum [Plumtree] who has deservedly been afforded an opportunity with the All Blacks and we have been working hard over the last few weeks to make the transition seamless for the squad who are thrilled for him, as well.”

Introducing Jason “Alfie” Holland @SuperRugbyNZ



🏉 @ManawatuTurbos 65 Caps

🏉 Taranaki 23 Caps

🏉 Munster 102 Caps

🏉 @IrishRugby A 1 Cap

🏉 @Munsterrugby Assistant Coach

🏉 @crfu Assistant Coach

🏉 @Hurricanesrugby Assistant Coach

🏏 Taranaki Cricket Representative pic.twitter.com/hSqQuOzhpo — Hurricanes Rugby (@Hurricanesrugby) December 19, 2019

