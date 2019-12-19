This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Munster player appointed as new Hurricanes head coach

Jason Holland has been promoted to the main role with the Wellington-based club.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 8:51 AM
41 minutes ago 2,235 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4940722

FORMER MUNSTER PLAYER and coach Jason Holland has been promoted to the role of Hurricanes head coach.

jason-holland-622004 Jason Holland in action for Munster in 2004. Source: INPHO

Holland’s elevation comes as a result of John Plumtree’s move to work for New Zealand under their new head coach Ian Foster.

Holland has been with the Hurricanes since 2016 where he worked as assistant coach for the Wellington-based club. The 47-year-old made 102 appearances for Munster between 1999 and 2008 before he started his coaching career with the province, then returning to New Zealand where he first worked as an assistant at Canterbury.

jason-holland Holland started his coaching career in Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I’m delighted to be offered the opportunity with a team I am really passionate about,” Holland said.

“We are obviously thrilled for Plum [Plumtree] who has deservedly been afforded an opportunity with the All Blacks and we have been working hard over the last few weeks to make the transition seamless for the squad who are thrilled for him, as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie