'Dutchy' happy to be in Ireland but won't put name in for Munster job

FORMER MUNSTER PLAYER and coach Jason Holland said he won’t be putting his name into the ring for the vacant head coach position in the southern province.

Holland, who is currently in Ireland in his role as a New Zealand assistant coach, has previously said he would be open to returning to Munster for a coaching position at some stage.

However, the 52-year-old only started working with Scott Robertson’s All Blacks this year, joining from the Hurricanes, and said he is happy with his current gig.

“No, no, I’m busy, I’m busy here,” said Holland when asked if he would be interested in the Munster job. “So, you know, not me.

“I’ve got a pretty awesome job at the moment which I’m loving, so not at this stage.”

Holland loved his time in Ireland, starring on the pitch for Midleton RFC and then Munster from the late 1990s until 2008 when he moved into a coaching role with the province.

Holland was an assistant coach in Munster for four years before returning home to New Zealand in 2012 and working his way to the top job at the Hurricanes.

“Both of my girls were born here and even the odd Sunday the girls are on the FaceTime to their mates in Ireland, so everyone’s kept pretty tight,” said Holland in UCD after All Blacks training this evening.

“It’s been 12 or 13 years now and great to be back in Ireland. I’ll get back down to Cork when the tour is over. It’s awesome. You can feel the excitement around the Irish people already so it’s cool.

“I had an awesome time at Munster. I was watching on telly at the atmosphere in Thomond Park last weekend and it looked every bit as fun to play as it always was.

“The people was the thing for me in Ireland and I can’t wait to catch up with people and have a quiet Guinness when the tour is over.”

Holland in action for Munster in 2000. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Holland has plenty to keep him focused on the job at hand this week.

The All Blacks come into Friday night’s Test in Dublin after a win over England in which they did some excellent work in attack – Holland’s area of expertise – but could have lost the game if England had taken more chances.

Ireland have become familiar opposition for the Kiwis in recent years, with both sides taking wins from each other. Holland is expecting another ferocious battle.

“I suppose the rivalry is built on how competitive the games are, isn’t it? There hasn’t been much in it between the two teams the last few years. It’s a really healthy competitive nature and it sets itself nicely for Friday night.

“I’ve enjoyed the way they [Ireland] are attacking. Some of the lines they run, some of their options at the line, multiple options, the way they play, I really enjoy that.

“And I suppose like any good Irish side they’re built on their work rate and their ability to go to war for each other, that hasn’t changed over the years, has it?

“Maybe they’ve got a little bit more in their game than what was the case when I was around here.

“So yeah, when you’ve got a team that works as hard as they do and coupled with their skillset and their attacking structures, it makes them into the good side that they are.”

Holland was an assistant in Munster for four years. James Crombie James Crombie

With out-half Beauden Barrett ruled out due to the concussion he suffered against England, Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie is set to take over at number 10 for Friday night.

McKenzie had been backed by Robertson as the starting out-half earlier this year and Holland has belief in him after a big impact off the bench against England.

“Look, we think he’s going really well,” said Holland of McKenzie.

“Mate, he’s a threat when he’s got the ball and it shows you a bit of his temperament, the way he kicked the goal last Saturday.

“Like everyone, there’s little bits to do around how we keep applying pressure and how we stay on top, but he’s going well and he’s a good threat for the Irish to worry about.”