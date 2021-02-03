Jason Tindall sacked by Bournemouth

The Cherries suffered a fourth consecutive defeat at home last night.

JASON TINDALL HAS been sacked as manager of Championship side Bournemouth.

The Cherries suffered a fourth consecutive defeat at home to struggling Sheffield Wednesday last night.

Tindall, 43, who spent the majority of his playing career at the south-coast club, succeeded Eddie Howe as manager in September following their relegation from the Premier League.

A club statement read: “AFC Bournemouth have today parted company with manager Jason Tindall.

“It is a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason’s outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager.

“However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board’s expectations.

“We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer.”

Bournemouth are currently sixth in the Championship table, 13 points behind leaders Norwich.