Leinster set to sign lock Jenkins from Munster ahead of next season

LEINSTER ARE SET to sign South African lock Jason Jenkins from Munster ahead of next season.

The42 understands that Leinster have been looking to bring in a powerful tighthead lock and are now close to completing a deal for once-capped Springbok Jenkins.

The 26-year-old joined Munster on a one-year contract last summer but has only made one replacement appearance so far this season due to a string of injury issues.

Jenkins was capped by South Africa once in 2018 and had been playing club rugby in Japan before signing for Munster.

At 6ft 7ins and 125kg, Jenkins is a big, powerful player with the kind of physical profile that Leinster have been searching for.

Leinster’s current squad includes Ireland international second rows James Ryan, Devin Toner, and Ryan Baird, as well as Ross Molony and Jack Dunne.

Dunne is expected to join Exeter ahead of next season, while academy lock Charlie Ryan has also been linked with a move to the same Premiership club.

The Leinster academy also currently includes second rows Brian Deeny and Joe McCarthy.

It’s understood that Leinster have been in the market for a heavyweight tighthead lock, having identified the need to sign such a player following Champions Cup defeats to big, powerful Saracens and La Rochelle teams in recent seasons.

Jenkins is certainly of the physical dimensions that Leinster have been looking for. He has had a frustrating time at Munster so far, picking up shoulder, thigh, and abdominal injuries, meaning he has played just once for the province during this campaign.

The former Blue Bulls lock did return to team training this week, however, and Munster hope to have him back in action very soon.

While it’s believed that Bath – where current Munster boss Johann van Graan is heading next season – have also shown interest in Jenkins, it now looks like the big second row will be moving on to Leinster at the end of the current season.

It’s also expected that Springbok centre Damian de Allende will leave Munster at the end of this campaign to return to Japanese club rugby, although World Cup-winning lock RG Snyman has signed a new two-year contract with the province.