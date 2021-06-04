BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 5 June 2021
Advertisement

'This is going to be a catalyst for us going forward' - Andorra victory a platform for better things, says Jason Knight

The young midfielder insists Ireland are not yet building to the 2024 European Championships.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 4 Jun 2021, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 898 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5458375
Image: Sergio Ruiz/INPHO
Image: Sergio Ruiz/INPHO

IRISH MIDFIELDER JASON Knight hopes Thurday’s imperfect win over Andorra can be a springboard to better days. 

A 4-1 win in the Pyrenees handed Stephen Kenny his first win in 12 games as manager, with Knight netting his first senior goal in the closing minutes. Having steered in Daryl Horgan’s cross, the 20-year-old then repaid the favour by setting up Horgan’s maiden international goal a few minutes later. 

The squad now round out the season with a friendly game against Euros-bound Hungary in Budapest next Tuesday. 

“It was only right to for me to set him up, as he set me up with a great delivery from him”, says Knight. “It’s a great win for everyone concerned, something we can build on. This is only the start. There’s a lot of improvements to be made and we’re looking forward to that.

“You can’t underestimate playing for your country. This is going to be a catalyst for us going forward. Get a good performance against Hungary on Tuesday and kick on there.”

Knight made his senior debut away to Finland in the Nations League last October, and found the net on the occasion of his sixth cap. 

“To score a goal would have been outside my thinking at that time”, said Knight when asked if he expected to be in this position a year ago. “For it to happen now is a dream.” 

Ireland’s task after Hungary is a daunting triple-header in September, with World Cup qualifiers away to Portugal and home to Azerbaijan and Serbia. Ireland’s campaign looks to be on oxygen following two defeats in two games, but Knight says the squad are not giving up hope of salvaging the campaign. 

“We’re just taking it game by game, first of all Tuesday in Hungary, then we go into September answer want to win as many games as possible and get ourselves in the running for it. 

“100% [there is something to fight for]. As long as they’re hope we still believe in ourselves and that will start in the first game.” 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Knight didn’t agree the side are now building to the next European Championship campaign. 

“We always want to win the next game, and perform well. But there is a transition period, and a building that’s going on here. It’s definitely that we want to win the next game. The next game is Hungary.” 

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie