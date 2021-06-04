'This is going to be a catalyst for us going forward' - Andorra victory a platform for better things, says Jason Knight

IRISH MIDFIELDER JASON Knight hopes Thurday’s imperfect win over Andorra can be a springboard to better days.

A 4-1 win in the Pyrenees handed Stephen Kenny his first win in 12 games as manager, with Knight netting his first senior goal in the closing minutes. Having steered in Daryl Horgan’s cross, the 20-year-old then repaid the favour by setting up Horgan’s maiden international goal a few minutes later.

The squad now round out the season with a friendly game against Euros-bound Hungary in Budapest next Tuesday.

“It was only right to for me to set him up, as he set me up with a great delivery from him”, says Knight. “It’s a great win for everyone concerned, something we can build on. This is only the start. There’s a lot of improvements to be made and we’re looking forward to that.

“You can’t underestimate playing for your country. This is going to be a catalyst for us going forward. Get a good performance against Hungary on Tuesday and kick on there.”

Knight made his senior debut away to Finland in the Nations League last October, and found the net on the occasion of his sixth cap.

“To score a goal would have been outside my thinking at that time”, said Knight when asked if he expected to be in this position a year ago. “For it to happen now is a dream.”

Ireland’s task after Hungary is a daunting triple-header in September, with World Cup qualifiers away to Portugal and home to Azerbaijan and Serbia. Ireland’s campaign looks to be on oxygen following two defeats in two games, but Knight says the squad are not giving up hope of salvaging the campaign.

“We’re just taking it game by game, first of all Tuesday in Hungary, then we go into September answer want to win as many games as possible and get ourselves in the running for it.

“100% [there is something to fight for]. As long as they’re hope we still believe in ourselves and that will start in the first game.”

Knight didn’t agree the side are now building to the next European Championship campaign.

“We always want to win the next game, and perform well. But there is a transition period, and a building that’s going on here. It’s definitely that we want to win the next game. The next game is Hungary.”