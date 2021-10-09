Jason Knight ruled out of Ireland's clash with Azerbaijan

JASON KNIGHT WILL miss this evening’s World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan in Baku, having failed to recover from illness.

Adam Idah, who has also struck down by a fever, has been included in the 23-man matchday squad submitted to Uefa. Both players ran high temperatures on arrival in Baku, but twice tested negative for Covid.

The pair missed training on Thursday night but were involved in last night’s session at the Olympic Stadium, though Knight has failed to recover in time to be involved in this evening’s game.

Elsewhere, there will be no Irish debut for new recruit Will Keane tonight as he too has been left out of the squad. Liam Scales also misses out.

Scales was drafted in to replace the injured Ryan Manning, with Ireland also without Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea through injury. Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne are suspended.

Republic of Ireland squad vs Azerbaijan

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley)



Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren),

Attackers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur) Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).