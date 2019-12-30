This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 star Jason Knight ends Rams' long wait for a win ahead of Rooney bow

Wayne Rooney watched on as the 18-year-old Dubliner scored twice against Charlton.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Dec 2019, 10:13 PM
By The42 Team Monday 30 Dec 2019, 10:13 PM
https://the42.ie/4950205
Derby teenager Jason Knight.
Derby teenager Jason Knight.
Derby teenager Jason Knight.

IRISH TEENAGER Jason Knight scored twice to end 10-man Derby County’s seven-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the final match before the start of Wayne Rooney’s Rams playing career.

Player-coach Rooney is in line to debut against Barnsley this week, formally completing a January transfer from DC United, but his new side had largely struggled in the Championship in his absence until Monday’s improved display at Pride Park.

It was a player 16 years Rooney’s junior who made the difference with his first senior goals, the opener a brave, stooping header after just 10 minutes.

The hosts were dealt a blow when ex-Charlton loanee Krystian Bielik was shown a straight red card for an awful, late lunge on Conor Gallagher, but the 10 men remained in control and Dublin native Knight steered in a clinical left-footed finish with 13 minutes remaining.

Although Lyle Taylor coolly dispatched a penalty for Charlton to set up a nervy finish, Derby held on through eight minutes of stoppage time for a precious win.

