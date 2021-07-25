Irish international Jason Knight ruled out of World Cup qualifiers through injury

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JASON Knight has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers through injury.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney confirmed yesterday that the 20-year-old midfielder will be sidelined for ‘eight to 12 weeks’ with an ankle injury.

An article on the club’s website revealed that Knight was injured at Derby’s training camp in Surrey last week, and will miss the opening stages of the new Championship season.

“Jason Knight, unfortunately, will be out for eight to 12 weeks with an ankle injury,” Rooney said within, after his side’s 2-1 pre-season friendly loss to Salford City on Saturday afternoon.

“It is a loss for us, of course. Knighty is a big player for us and hopefully he gets back as soon as he can.”

Along with his meteoric Derby rise, Dubliner Knight has established himself as a key player for Stephen Kenny’s Boys In Green since making his debut last November.

Ireland travel to Portugal on 1 September, before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia as they look to get off the mark.