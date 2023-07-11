Jason Knight moves to Bristol City, Ryan Manning signs for Southampton

IRELAND MIDFIELDER JASON Knight has completed a move to Bristol City from Derby, while Southampton have signed Ryan Manning on a free transfer.

Knight has penned a four-year deal at Ashton Gate for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £2million.

The 22-year-old, who joined Derby as a 16-year-old, has 20 senior international appearances and was also linked with Sky Bet Championship newcomers Ipswich as well as Stoke.

“It’s been a long time coming behind-the-scenes trying to get it sorted, but I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to the season ahead,” Knight said on the Bristol City website.

“The club have shown a real eagerness to get me here, which is always nice as a footballer – to be wanted.

We've completed the signing of Jason Knight from Derby County for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal! ✍️ — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 11, 2023

“I know (Bristol City manager) Nigel (Pearson) from his time at Derby and I’ve had a good number of chats with him. He sees me as a big part of the plans going forward.

“I’ll give everything every time I put on the shirt; for the fans, the club, and the boys I’m playing with – full of energy and full of emotion.”

Full-back Ryan Manning follows his former Swansea manager Russell Martin to St Mary’s.

The highly-rated Ireland international, 27, has signed a four-year deal to become Martin’s first signing for Saints.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. It’s a massive club, been in the Premier League for so many years, and I’m just excited about the challenge of getting it back there.

“You’re coming to a Premier League football club that’s in the Championship, so the ambition is promotion and nothing else.

“With the gaffer coming here, knowing his style of football and how he wants his team to play, it felt like a perfect fit for me where the club and the manager lined up.”

Martin added: “Firstly, he’s a brilliant character. He’s got a real edge to him, a lot of energy and was a really important member of our group at Swansea.

“On the pitch, he’s an outstanding footballer who has a brilliant understanding of what we want. We’ve beaten competition from two clubs in the Premier League for him, which I’m really pleased about, because I thought the lure of that would make it difficult for us.”