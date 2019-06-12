This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quigley to take significant step up against Tureano Johnson as he builds towards world title tilt

Bahamian banger Johnson will fancy his chances of derailing the Donegal man’s career and earning a title shot himself.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 6:25 PM
8 minutes ago 119 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4679904
Jason Quigley will defend his NABF middleweight belt against Tureano Johnson of The Bahamas.
Jason Quigley will defend his NABF middleweight belt against Tureano Johnson of The Bahamas.
Jason Quigley will defend his NABF middleweight belt against Tureano Johnson of The Bahamas.

UNBEATEN DONEGAL MIDDLEWEIGHT Jason Quigley [16-0, 12KOs] will face a career-toughest opponent in Tureano Johnson [20-2-1, 14KOs] next month.

Quigley, 27, and Johnson, 35, will square off in the main event of a Golden Boy card at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on 18 July.

The fight and its undercard will be shown live on streaming platform DAZN in the States.

Johnson’s only two defeats as a professional have come against world-level opposition in Curtis Stevens and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. A questionable stoppage loss to the former in 2014 came after almost 10 rounds in which Johnson outclassed and outfought Stevens, while Derevyanchenko eventually saw off the Bahamian banger in more legitimate circumstances in August of 2017.

Johnson has fought only once since then due to a mixture of injury and misfortune, scrapping his way to a disappointing draw with rugged Mexican Fernando Castaneda earlier this year. He had been scheduled to fight David Lemieux in the co-main event to Canelo-Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden last December only for Lemieux to withdraw on the day of the fight with severe dehydration.

The Caribbean slugger already has a win on his record over another Irish middleweight prospect in Derry’s now-retired Eamonn O’Kane, who he dropped twice and outpointed in 2015.

Donegal’s Quigley, however, has his eyes on bigger prizes provided he can get past Johnson next month.

“I was in LA recently and met with Golden Boy Promotions and we have a three-or-four-fight plan, now, to get to a world title,” said the Finn Valley man, who obliterated previously unstopped Dane Mathias Eklund in London in his last outing.

“I’m on an amazing journey and to be possibly three fights away from a world title fight is so exciting for everyone following me.

“Every professional boxer wants their hands on a belt. It’s brilliant to have a belt,” Quigley added, referring to his NABF middleweight title, “but I’m searching and driving for world title belts.”

“I’m moving forward and progressing. I’m ready for action again. I’m excited, now, to get my title chase up and running.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie