Quigley to take significant step up against Tureano Johnson as he builds towards world title tilt

Jason Quigley will defend his NABF middleweight belt against Tureano Johnson of The Bahamas.

Jason Quigley will defend his NABF middleweight belt against Tureano Johnson of The Bahamas.

UNBEATEN DONEGAL MIDDLEWEIGHT Jason Quigley [16-0, 12KOs] will face a career-toughest opponent in Tureano Johnson [20-2-1, 14KOs] next month.

Quigley, 27, and Johnson, 35, will square off in the main event of a Golden Boy card at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on 18 July.

The fight and its undercard will be shown live on streaming platform DAZN in the States.

Johnson’s only two defeats as a professional have come against world-level opposition in Curtis Stevens and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. A questionable stoppage loss to the former in 2014 came after almost 10 rounds in which Johnson outclassed and outfought Stevens, while Derevyanchenko eventually saw off the Bahamian banger in more legitimate circumstances in August of 2017.

Johnson has fought only once since then due to a mixture of injury and misfortune, scrapping his way to a disappointing draw with rugged Mexican Fernando Castaneda earlier this year. He had been scheduled to fight David Lemieux in the co-main event to Canelo-Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden last December only for Lemieux to withdraw on the day of the fight with severe dehydration.

The Caribbean slugger already has a win on his record over another Irish middleweight prospect in Derry’s now-retired Eamonn O’Kane, who he dropped twice and outpointed in 2015.

Donegal’s Quigley, however, has his eyes on bigger prizes provided he can get past Johnson next month.

“I was in LA recently and met with Golden Boy Promotions and we have a three-or-four-fight plan, now, to get to a world title,” said the Finn Valley man, who obliterated previously unstopped Dane Mathias Eklund in London in his last outing.

“I’m on an amazing journey and to be possibly three fights away from a world title fight is so exciting for everyone following me.

“Every professional boxer wants their hands on a belt. It’s brilliant to have a belt,” Quigley added, referring to his NABF middleweight title, “but I’m searching and driving for world title belts.”

“I’m moving forward and progressing. I’m ready for action again. I’m excited, now, to get my title chase up and running.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!