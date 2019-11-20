This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quigley aims to rebound from defeat with Lee in his corner for comeback bout

It will be the 28-year-old’s first fight under the tutelage of the former middleweight world champion.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 1:21 PM
Former European amateur champion and World Championship silver medallist Jason Quigley.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

JASON QUIGLEY WILL return to the ring on 5 December in California, where he will aim to bounce back from his first defeat in the professional ranks.

The Donegal middleweight [16-1, 12KOs] was saved from himself after nine gruelling rounds with veteran Tureano Johnson in July, and has since left trainer Dominic Ingle to team up with Limerick’s former middleweight world champion Andy Lee.

Quigley will face Abraham Cordero [13-4-2, 7KOs] in an eight-rounder in a fortnight’s time as part of as part of a Thursday Night Fights card at The Hangar in Costa Mesa.

“He has a winning record and this is no easy way back for me. I’ll be in against a very tough opponent and I’ll have to be at my best,” Quigley said.

“I am really looking forward to putting in a performance to finish the year off with a good victory.

“I’ve been itching to get back into the ring ever since my last fight. I want to push on in 2020 and getting a victory on 5 December is the next step on that road.

“I’ve learned a lot. Andy has a wealth of intelligence – inside and outside the ring.

“Every session that I go into, I feel that I come away with something and that’s why I’m really looking forward to the fight.”

His fight will be streamed live on the Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

