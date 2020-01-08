This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quigley to continue on comeback trail with second fight in seven weeks

‘I’ve seen it in training and I’ve felt it myself: there is a change there and click of things back in place again.’

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 12:25 PM
9 minutes ago 95 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4958073
Jason Quigley (R).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Jason Quigley (R).
Jason Quigley (R).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

DONEGAL MIDDLEWEIGHT JASON Quigley will return to the ring just seven weeks after his comeback victory over Abraham Cordero when he fights an as-of-yet unnamed opponent at The OC Hangar in Costa Mesa, California, on 23 January.

Quigley suffered his first career reversal at the hands of Tureano Johnson last year before appointing former WBO middleweight world champion Andy Lee as his new trainer, rebounding with a third-round stoppage of Cordero under the tutelage of the Limerick man before Christmas.

The 28-year-old former amateur star, who boasts a professional record of 17-1 (13KOs), is currently undergoing a training camp with Lee in Los Angeles alongside Top Rank prodigy Paddy Donovan (3-0, 2KOs). Lee will also be part of Tyson Fury’s camp for the former World heavyweight champion’s rematch with American kingpin Deontay Wilder next month.

“It’s all about momentum now,” Quigley said. “I need to get in again, keep it fresh and get out of there ASAP to keep the ball rolling.

“I stayed in shape over Christmas and kept ticking over. This shows that I was right to do that. I was in the gym most days. If I had taken a long break over Christmas I mightn’t have been able to take a fight date as quickly again and it would’ve been a chance missed.

Me and Andy are keen to keep the flow going. We are working on things and trying to improve, tighten up on some other things. This is a perfect opportunity again.

“It’s an exciting time. What’s important now in 2020 is driving on and achieving what I want to achieve.

My aim and my goal is to become the world champion. I’ve seen it in training and I’ve felt it myself: there is a change there and click of things back in place again.

“I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Quigley has never previously fought before March in a calendar year, but victory later this month could potentially open the door to a bigger fight near St Patrick’s Day when high-level Irish fighters tend to be in demand Stateside.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie