Quigley to face son-of-legend Mosley Jr in career crossroads bout next month

DONEGAL MIDDLEWEIGHT JASON Quigley will make his return to the ring after a pandemic-affected year out in a crossroads bout with Shane Mosley Jr at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California on 13 February.

The 29-year-old former Irish amateur standout [18-1, 14KOs] will meet the 30-year-old Mosley Jr [16-3, 9KOs], son of boxing legend Shane Mosley, for a version of the North American middleweight title with the winner aiming to enter the world-title picture at 160 pounds.

Quigley suffered his only career defeat to Tureano Johnson in July of 2019 before joining forces with Limerick’s former middleweight world champion Andy Lee, who is among the most promising trainers in world boxing. Under Lee’s tutelage, Quigley began his rebuild with two stoppage victories in quick succession at the turn of last year, but soon found his best laid plans for 2020 torn to shreds by the onset of Covid-19.

However, the former European amateur champion and World Championship silver medallist has continued to train for the past 10 months and believes he is locked and loaded to shoot his way up the divisional rankings next month.

“I feel more than ready for this fight,” Quigley said. “I worked hard during lockdown and have kept ready to fight at any time.

“It has been a tough year for everyone in the world. I have kept working, kept sharp and kept ready to take the call whenever it came.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“These titles are all stepping stones to where I want to go in this sport. Shane Mosley is the next man in my way and I have to take him out to move up the ladder. I want to start making some noise in this division and I know I’m close to the big fights I want.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to fight on this card,” Quigley said of the Golden Boy-promoted show which will be headlined by a super-featherweight world-title clash between Jo Jo Diaz and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, and will be broadcast live in Ireland and worldwide on DAZN. “I have to thank Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports Management for making this happen.”

Mosley Jr, who picked up a points win last July to keep his career ticking over, said: “I want to thank everyone at Golden Boy and The Contender for giving us this opportunity. I have been working extremely hard, and I’m ready to show that I belong among the best in the world. Make sure to watch me live on DAZN on 13 February against an excellent fighter in Jason Quigley.”

Promoter De La Hoya added: “A true crossroads fight will see Jason Quigley and Shane Mosley Jr. leaving it all in the ring to regain contender status in the middleweight division.”