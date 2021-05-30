Jason Quigley edges Mosley Jr in Vegas to land biggest win of his career

An emotional Quigley took his record to 19-1 by beating Shane Mosley Jr.

JASON QUIGLEY STUNNED Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas overnight to win the vacant WBO-NABO middleweight belt and relaunch his world title aspirations.

Quigley’s career has been at a crossroads since he lost his unbeaten record in a shock defeat to Tureano Johnson in the summer of 2019.

But the Donegal native seized his return to boxing’s big stage with a thrilling 97-93, 96-94, 95-95 majority decision win over ‘son-of-legend’ Mosley Jr.

Quigley, 30, improved his record to 19-1 (14 KOs) while Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) suffered the fourth defeat of his pro career — and his first since 2018.

“When I dropped to my knees, that was a lot of relief,” an emotional Quigley revealed afterwards.

“I’ve been through a hell of a lot to get here. I know every fighter does, I’m not picking myself out amongst any other fighter, but I’ve been through a lot.

He added: “I knew it could have went any way. When I heard a draw, I thought it was going to be a draw. When I got the victory, of course I was happy.

“Nobody knows what goes into a training camp. Nobody knows what we go through to get into this ring and then put it all on the line when we get here. I just have to say a massive credit because this fight wouldn’t have happened only for Shane Mosley Jr and his team.”

Quigley now has his sights set on a shot at undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade.

“I remember three, four years ago when Boo Boo Andrade had no promoter, he had no real management going on, he was like ‘I’ll fight this Jason Quagley guy’ — he didn’t even pronounce my second name right.

“Boo Boo Andrade, now you’re the champ, you’re always crying that you don’t have people to fight you. I’m not saying that I’m going to get in there and kick your ass. I’ll get in there and put on one hell of a fight with you. I’ve got a belt, you’ve got the main one, give me a crack at that title.”

