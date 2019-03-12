Undefeated middleweight Quigley to make UK debut this month live on Sky Sports

Quigley will be hoping to extend his unbeaten professional record in London later this month.

JASON QUIGLEY WILL make his professional UK debut later this month when he fights at London’s Copper Box Arena, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The undefeated Donegal middleweight has been added to the undercard of Charlie Edward’s first WBC Flyweight World title defence against Angel Moreno on 23 March.

Quigley [15-0, 11KOs] joins a fight card which includes former Olympians Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie in title action.

“I’m excited to make my UK debut in London,” said Quigley, who is delighted to be fighting close to home.

“I know my fans at home are going to be thrilled that they have a short distance to travel for this one. It’s great to get a chance to fight in London and fight so close to home for me.

“I’m very grateful to Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom UK for working together to give me the chance to fight on this show.”

No opponent has been confirmed yet for the current NABF Middleweight Champion, who returned from a year out last year to defeat Puerto Rican fighter Daniel Rosario in April.

He subsequently defended his WBC-NABF middleweight belt with a unanimous-decision win over veteran Freddy Herandez at Fantasy Springs, California in October.

