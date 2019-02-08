Jason Sherlock departs Dublin set-up with Connolly return on the cards - report

IT LOOKS LIKE there’s some movement in Jim Gavin’s Dublin football camp, with reports suggesting that Jason Sherlock has stepped away from the backroom team while Diarmuid Connolly could be returning.

Sherlock out, Connolly in, according to reports.

The Irish Mirror’s Pat Nolan reports that Sherlock, who was brought on board as a forwards coach in 2015, will not be part of the set-up as they chase five in-a-row after ‘relations had become strained’ with Gavin.

Both won an All-Ireland title with the Dubs in 1995, with ‘Jayo’ enjoying a 10-year playing career with the Dubs before making the transition to coaching. He’s been notably absent from the sideline this year.

Paul Clarke — another from the 1995 side who was added to the coaching ticket last year — has been acting in a more prominent role since Sherlock’s alleged departure.

Meanwhile, it’s believed that the way is being paved for St Vincent’s star Connolly’s return to the Boys In Blue.

Gavin and Sherlock watch Connolly in action. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It’s believed that the 31-year-old has resumed training with the Marino-based club and has been doing one-on-one sessions with Dublin GAA’s high performance manager Bryan Cullen, who’s also Gavin’s strength and conditioning coach.

Two-time All-Star Connolly last appeared for the county as a substitute in their league clash against Mayo last February in Castlebar, and he spent the summer playing football in Boston.

Gavin gave little away last month when he was asked about the player’s situation after Dublin’s defeat to Monaghan.

