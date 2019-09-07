This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 7 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quique Sánchez Flores appointed new Watford manager after Gracia sacked

Sánchez Flores will take over for a second spell in charge at Vicarage Road.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 5:42 PM
29 minutes ago 969 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4800205
Quique Sánchez Flores has returned to Watford.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Quique Sánchez Flores has returned to Watford.
Quique Sánchez Flores has returned to Watford.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

WATFORD HAVE PARTED ways with manager Javi Gracia after just four games in charge this season, with Quique Sánchez Flores confirmed as his replacement.

Gracia was appointed in January 2018 and led the club to 11th place last season, as well as leading the Hornets all the way to the FA Cup final.

Watford suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brighton at home on the opening day of the season.

They subsequently fell 1-0 to Everton and 3-1 to West Ham, before picking up their first point of the campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle last Saturday.

Commenting on the manager’s departure from the Hornets, Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury paid tribute to Gracia for his season-and-a-half in charge.

“Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements,” he said. 

Just a few minutes after announcing the Spaniard’s departure, the club were quick to confirm Sánchez Flores as his successor.

The 54-year-old returns to Vicarage Road having guided Watford to a comfortable mid-table finish during the 2015/16 campaign – the club’s first season back in the Premier League. He also led Watford to the semi-finals of the FA Cup during his year at the helm.

After leaving England, Sánchez Flores took Espanyol to an eighth-place finish in La Liga and also had a spell in China with Shanghai Shenhua.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie