This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chicharito departs Premier League for €8 million Sevilla switch

The Mexico striker has left West Ham after two seasons.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Sep 2019, 11:46 AM
5 minutes ago 11 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4792184
Hernandez scored 17 goals in 63 Hammers appearances.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Hernandez scored 17 goals in 63 Hammers appearances.
Hernandez scored 17 goals in 63 Hammers appearances.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JAVIER HERNANDEZ HAS completed a permanent €8 million switch to Sevilla from West Ham on Monday morning.

The Mexican striker has signed a three-year contract at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, bringing to an end his two-and-a-half season stay in east London.

The 31-year-old netted his final goal for West Ham during a 1-1 draw away at Brighton on 17 August, which also marked his last appearance for the club.

West Ham have released an official statement on their website, which reads: “West Ham United can confirm that striker Chicharito has joined Spanish Primera Division club Sevilla on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

“The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career.”

Hammers chairman David Gold also confirmed the news via his Twitter account, thanking Hernandez for his service before wishing him well in Spain.

He said: “Good morning. I can confirm that Javier Hernandez’s transfer to Spanish La Liga club Sevilla has been completed for an undisclosed fee. Good luck Javier”

Hernandez scored 17 goals in 63 games across all competitions for West Ham in total, helping the team secure a top ten spot last season after a 13th place finish in 2017-18.

The diminutive centre-forward has not quite been able to recapture his best form at the London Stadium, but he endeared himself to the fans with his work-rate and explosiveness in the final third.

Manuel Pellegrini decided not to include Hernandez in his squad for West Ham’s 2-0 home win over Norwich on Saturday, ahead of his imminent return to La Liga.

The former Manchester United star left Old Trafford to join Real Madrid on loan for the 2014-15 season, before he secured a permanent switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

Hernandez had been linked with a move away from West Ham throughout the summer window, with a few incomings pushing him further down the squad pecking order.

The Hammers brought in Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt, who has quickly become Pellegrini’s first-choice striker, while Pablo Fornals and Albian Ajeti were also acquired from Villarreal and Basel respectively.

Hernandez joins a Sevilla side currently sitting third in the La Liga standings, with two wins and a draw from their first three matches of the season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie