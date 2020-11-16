BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ex-Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina midfielder Mascherano announces retirement

The 36-year-old has most recently been playing in his homeland with Estudiantes.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Nov 2020, 6:00 PM
He is Argentina's most-capped player of all-time.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JAVIER MASCHERANO HAS announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 36.

The midfielder is Argentina’s most-capped player of all-time, having earned 147 caps for La Albiceleste since his international debut in 2003.

After coming up through the ranks at River Plate, Mascherano joined Brazilian side Corinthians in 2005. He and compatriot Carlos Tevez were then involved in one of the most bizarre transfer stories in Premier League history when they signed for West Ham in the summer of 2006.

The spell at Upton Park proved an unsuccessful one, and he moved to Liverpool a year later. There, Mascherano became a fans’ favourite under Rafael Benitez thanks to his tenacious playing style.

Leaving the Reds for Barcelona in 2010, he would go on to rack up a plethora of silverware with the Catalan giants — winning five La Liga titles, two Champions League winner’s medals and two Fifa Club World Cups.

After a brief spell in China with Hebei China Fortune, Mascherano returned to his homeland last year to line out for Estudiantes.

However, he has opted to call time on his glittering career after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Argentinos Juniors.

“I want to announce that today I am retiring from football professionally,” he said. “I want to thank this club that gave me the opportunity to finish my career in Argentina.”

