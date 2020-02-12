This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NHL game abandoned after former Canadian Olympian has cardiac incident on bench

Jay Bouwmeester was ‘alert and moving all of his extremities’ when he was taken to hospital, said St Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 3:18 PM
Members of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks gather on the ice as Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period.
Image: Mark J. Terrill
ST LOUIS DEFENCEMAN Jay Bouwmeester had a cardiac incident on the team bench on Tuesday night causing the league to postpone the NHL game between the Blues and the Anaheim Ducks.

The game was tied 1-1 with 7:50 left in the first period when the former Canadian Olympian slumped down and collapsed to the floor.

His visibly panicked team-mates immediately alerted medical staff who rushed to assist. The team said Bouwmeester regained consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles area hospital.

St Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left of center, wipes his face and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson kneels on the ice while Bouwmeester receives medical attention. Source: Mark J. Terrill

“With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift,” Blues GM Doug Armstrong said in a statement. “Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay.

“He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s physicians.”

Armstrong said more updates would be provided on Wednesday.

Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones, second from right, greets two members of the St. Louis Blues after the medical emergency. Source: Mark J. Terrill

Bouwmeester appeared to have an uneventful shift on the ice with little to no contact after the midway point of the first period. He then went to the bench, where his heart issue took place during a play stoppage.

The game was halted and is expected to be completed at a later date.

© – AFP 2020

AFP

