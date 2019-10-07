Redskins coach Gruden fired after 0-5 start

Jay Gruden on the sideline during the Redskins' loss to the Giants.

JAY GRUDEN HAS been fired as head coach of the Washington Redskins, according to multiple reports.

Gruden’s position had been the subject of much scrutiny following a dismal winless start to the season for Washington.

A 33-7 home defeat to the New England Patriots dropped the Redskins to 0-5 for the first time since 2001.

According to reports from NFL Network and ESPN, that loss was the final straw for the Redskins hierarchy, which has now dispensed with his services.

Gruden took over as Redskins coach in 2014 and has a record of 35-49-1, leading them to just one playoff appearance.

Speaking after their loss to the Patriots, Gruden said: ”Nobody’s told me anything. If the key works on Monday, I’ll keep working.

“I’ve been provided ample opportunities to succeed around here. I’ve got good players, I’ve got a good staff. We just haven’t produced on Sundays, or Monday. So [we've] got to do better.”

The Redskins face another winless team, the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday.