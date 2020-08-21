This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish midfielder O'Shea earns place in A-League Team of the Season

The 32-year-old Dubliner has shown up well during his inaugural season down in Australia.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 Aug 2020, 6:18 PM
Jay O'Shea in possession for Brisbane Roar during a game against Western Sydney Wanderers earlier this season.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

THERE’S AN IRISH presence in the A-League Team of the Season for 2019-20, with midfielder Jay O’Shea recognised for an impressive debut campaign in Australia.

O’Shea is the only Brisbane Roar player included after playing a key role in helping his side to reach the Finals series.

Following the financial collapse of Bury, with whom he achieved promotion to League One, the 32-year-old Dubliner was brought to Brisbane last summer by Robbie Fowler.

He didn’t miss a single minute of action in the regular A-League season, as the Roar stayed in contention to end the season as champions by finishing fourth.

A win against Western United this weekend will set up a semi-final meeting with Melbourne City or Sydney FC on Wednesday. The A-League Grand Final will take place a week on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-21 at 17.53.51 Source: A-League

Brisbane Roar are now under the stewardship of interim boss Warren Moon after parting company with Robbie Fowler when the season was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

O’Shea, who played in the League of Ireland for Bray Wanderers and Galway United, also had spells in England with several clubs including MK Dons, Chesterfield and Sheffield United.

The A-League Team of the Season was compiled from Opta Index data, which showed that the ex-Ireland U21 international created the second-most scoring chances (79) of any player, including six assists. He also had more passes into the box (266) than any other player. 

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

