Irish midfielder O'Shea earns place in A-League Team of the Season

Jay O'Shea in possession for Brisbane Roar during a game against Western Sydney Wanderers earlier this season.

THERE’S AN IRISH presence in the A-League Team of the Season for 2019-20, with midfielder Jay O’Shea recognised for an impressive debut campaign in Australia.

O’Shea is the only Brisbane Roar player included after playing a key role in helping his side to reach the Finals series.

Following the financial collapse of Bury, with whom he achieved promotion to League One, the 32-year-old Dubliner was brought to Brisbane last summer by Robbie Fowler.

He didn’t miss a single minute of action in the regular A-League season, as the Roar stayed in contention to end the season as champions by finishing fourth.

A win against Western United this weekend will set up a semi-final meeting with Melbourne City or Sydney FC on Wednesday. The A-League Grand Final will take place a week on Sunday.

Source: A-League

Brisbane Roar are now under the stewardship of interim boss Warren Moon after parting company with Robbie Fowler when the season was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

O’Shea, who played in the League of Ireland for Bray Wanderers and Galway United, also had spells in England with several clubs including MK Dons, Chesterfield and Sheffield United.

The A-League Team of the Season was compiled from Opta Index data, which showed that the ex-Ireland U21 international created the second-most scoring chances (79) of any player, including six assists. He also had more passes into the box (266) than any other player.

