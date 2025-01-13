Jayden Daniels' Commanders are the wild card to watch on the road to the Super Bowl

THEY SAY GOOD things come to those who wait.

In the context of the NFL Playoffs, if you managed to stay up until 3.30am on Monday, this was the case.

For NFL fans, this is the best time of the year – but it would be hard to argue that the majority of the action on both Saturday and Sunday was one-sided.

Enter the Washington Commanders.

Their 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the defining moments of the weekend. Rookie Jayden Daniels became only the 13th quarterback in the history of the NFL to start and win a playoff game.

What was even more impressive from Daniels and Washington was not only the fact that they did this under pressure on the road against a stout Tampa Bay side, but the incredible improvement that they have shown in the past 12 months.

Throw back to 3 February 2024 when Dan Quinn was handed the reins to the team. The former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator inherited a team with four wins who finished bottom of the NFC East.

In that time, Daniels has stood out under pressure. He has five comeback wins when his team was down by one score in the fourth quarter or overtime, posting a 117.3 rating.

Remarkable.

Nobody could have expected such a quick turnaround. In under 12 months, Washington sits two games from their first Super Bowl berth since 1991.

Next up, they face a trip to the Motor City to face a Detroit Lions side that have notched up fifteen wins and the number one seed in the NFC.

Write Washington off at your peril.

Dan Whelan was unlucky to miss out on Pro Bowl selection. AP Photo / Ben VanHouten/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Ben VanHouten/Alamy Stock Photo / Ben VanHouten/Alamy Stock Photo

A season to remember for Whelan

When the Green Bay Packers lost to a San Francisco 49ers side who would end up reaching the Super Bowl in late January last year, it was already an incredible journey for Enniskerry’s Dan Whelan.

The Wicklow man had already overcome the odds. After disappointment in New Orleans when he was waived and faced an uncertain future, the Irishman kept going, moving to the XFL with the DC Defenders – where he was named in the All-XFL team after having an average of 45.6 yards on 29 attempts in his only season.

The impending move to Green Bay followed and after that loss in Santa Clara, Whelan went on his own Aaron Rodgers style retreat – working each day with professionals such as kicking consultant and former NFL player John Carney.

The results? A fine season from Whelan.

It could be argued that a Pro Bowl selection was deserved for the Enniskerry man. Across the space of the season, Whelan has averaged 46.2 yards per punt, which is the second best in team history.

In terms of year-on-year improvement, Whelan has shone. His focus under pressure has been noteworthy and his GAA-style punts have created a discussion stateside.

As the Packers move on to 2025 — and as they look to make the next step — they know that their Irishman is a key component of their team.

Rookie QB Bo Nix led the Broncos to their first playoff berth since 2015. AP Photo / Seth Wenig/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Seth Wenig/Alamy Stock Photo / Seth Wenig/Alamy Stock Photo

Bolieve in 2025?

The NFL sees an influx of rookie talent each year. Jayden Daniels has impressed, that we already know – but Bo Nix, the first year quarterback for the Denver Broncos has had a year to remember, regardless of the teams performance in Buffalo on Sunday.

The 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft led the Denver Broncos to a 10-7 record, securing their first playoff berth since 2015 with 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and a 66.3% completion rate.

On Sunday, he made history as his pass to Troy Franklin (on the first drive of the game) was the first rookie-to-rookie touchdown pass in the history of the league.

The future is bright for the Broncos, who have a reduced cap hit in 2025, after an NFL record hit of $89 million this season.

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings take on the Rams on Monday night. AP Photo / Ben VanHouten/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Ben VanHouten/Alamy Stock Photo / Ben VanHouten/Alamy Stock Photo

Looking ahead

While the Wild Card round is almost wrapped up (we have one final game on Monday night), it’s time to start looking ahead to the Divisional Round next weekend.

The standout game is the visit of the Baltimore Ravens and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson to Buffalo to face Josh Allen. The winner will face either the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, with a chance to play in the Super Bowl on 9 February.

On the other side, the Commanders will visit the Detroit Lions, and the winner of the Vikings/Rams game on Monday night will head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

If you thought this weekend was a foregone conclusion, just wait until next weekend.

The playoff train is about to leave the station and it should be electric.

Michael McQuaid is the founder of Pro Football Ireland