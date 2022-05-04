Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 4 May 2022
Advertisement

Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby completes permanent move to West Brom

Molumby has signed a three-year contract, leaving Brighton.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 May 2022, 9:41 AM
59 minutes ago 1,075 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5754551
Jayson Molumby in action during his loan spell with West Brom this season.
Image: PA
Jayson Molumby in action during his loan spell with West Brom this season.
Jayson Molumby in action during his loan spell with West Brom this season.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND MIDFIELDER Jayson Molumby has signed a three-year deal at West Brom following a successful loan spell from Brighton this season.

Steve Bruce indicated last week that the 22-year-old would be staying at The Hawthorns after playing 30 times for the Baggies in the Championship this term, allowing the club to exercise an option which kicked in once he had clocked up 25 appearances.

On Wednesday West Brom confirmed the move and announced Molumby had signed up until the summer of 2025.

“We’re really pleased to have Jayson on board permanently,” Bruce said.

“He’s a young player full of energy and passion and we see plenty of potential in him to grow and develop further.

“He’s only 22 and he’s already played more than 75 games in the Championship.

“He’s managed to force himself into our XI recently and now his challenge is to stay there by continuing to show improvements in his game.”

Molumby came through Brighton’s academy but made only five appearances, one in the Premier League, for the Seagulls between loan spells at Millwall and Preston before West Brom.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Jayson has had a good loan experience at West Brom this season and played games regularly, which is good for his development.

“This is a good move for him and on behalf of everyone at the club I wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie