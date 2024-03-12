'It's impossible'- Blow for Jayson Molumby as Ireland midfielder ruled out until July

JAYSON MOLUMBY WON’T play again this season following surgery on a foot injury in the middle of January.

It was originally hoped that the West Bromwich Albion midfielder would return for the final few weeks of the Championship campaign.

However Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has admitted that would be “impossible” and has informed the Republic of Ireland international to focus on returning for pre-season in July.

As well as missing this month’s friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland – interim boss John O’Shea names that squad on Thursday – Molumby will also be unavailable for the new permanent manager’s first games in charge when Ireland play Hungary and Portugal this June.

“It’s impossible [to play this season]. The challenge is to start the pre-season with him,” Corberan said.

“That’s the only possible target that we have. We knew that with the surgery it was a long-term injury.

“He has a boot, he is on the bicycle with his boot – one side with his normal foot, with the other with the boot! It’s still this. He is in the process of this.”