Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Ireland U21 captain Molumby thriving alongside Dubliner Williams in the Championship

The Waterford native is currently on a season-long loan at Millwall from Brighton.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 4:25 PM
Molumby (left) and Nottingham Forest's Tiago Silva.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Molumby (left) and Nottingham Forest's Tiago Silva.
Molumby (left) and Nottingham Forest's Tiago Silva.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THERE ARE HIGH hopes for the group of talented players Stephen Kenny has assembled for the current U21 Championship qualification campaign. 

The likes of Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, Connor Ronan, Conor Masterson, Lee O’Connor, Zach Elbouzedi, Caoimhin Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu all appear to have bright futures in the game. 

Captain Jayson Molumby is one that falls into the bracket after a number of commanding performances in midfield for the Boys in Green. 

On the books at Brighton & Hove Albion, the 20-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Milwall to gain first-team experience. 

Waterford native Molumby was excellent in the centre of the park in last night’s 2-1 win away to Bristol City — his 13th Championship appearance this season. 

He has been learning from Ireland international Shaun Williams, with the pair combining in a midfield partnership in seven of the last eight league matches. 

Recent away games have seen the Irish duo sit deep in a 5-2-3 formation deployed by manager Gary Rowett.

“It’s been really good playing in that central two with Willo [Williams],” Molumby told the Lions’ website. “You’ve seen in the first half especially how we controlled play a lot better, and we’re learning that system away from home.

“We’ve picked up two wins and one draw from our last three away games, so it’s going well and we have to be happy with that.

We’re really enjoying it, and it’s important that we stay focused and look ahead to Saturday, because we have another tough game on the road against Derby.

“We go into every game thinking we can win. Earlier in the season, we maybe didn’t have as much confidence away from home as at The Den, but that’s changing now. We’re just plugging away and picking up points wherever we can with confidence.”

millwall-v-nottingham-forest-sky-bet-championship-the-new-den The Millwall players including Shaun Williams (centre) and Molumby (first right). Source: PA Wire/PA Images

His loan spell has been a worthwhile exercise thus far and Molumby will surely be hoping he can return to the Amex Stadium and break into the Seagulls’ first team after seeing international team-mate Aaron Connolly do it this season. 

“The boys have been unbelievable since the first day I came into the club,” he added.

“I feel like I’m improving here, gaining experience. We just need to keep building on our performances, picking up results and moving up the table.”

Ben Blake
